Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.32.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

