KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.76.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $18.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.29. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.