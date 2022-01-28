KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $415.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $375.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.57.
KLAC stock opened at $361.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.29. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.
In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
