KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $415.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $375.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.57.

KLAC stock opened at $361.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.29. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

