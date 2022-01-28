KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 36,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,207. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

