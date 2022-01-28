KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KIO stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
