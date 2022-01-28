Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

