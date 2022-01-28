Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

