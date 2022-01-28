Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report sales of $16.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,947. The firm has a market cap of $730.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

