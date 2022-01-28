Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 37,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,867,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

