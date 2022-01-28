Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $486,982.75 and approximately $173,902.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.59 or 0.06635539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.47 or 0.99849199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

