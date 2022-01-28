Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 3,963 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPSC traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

