Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

KEY stock opened at C$28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.