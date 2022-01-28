KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.81.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

