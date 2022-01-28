KeyCorp Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $47.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLGN. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Silgan stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silgan by 348.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 485,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

