Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,393. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $972.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710 in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

