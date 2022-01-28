KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. KE has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after buying an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

