KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €66.40

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.