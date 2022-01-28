Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $218,536.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,234 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

