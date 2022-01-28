Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Shares Up 1%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) shares shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 45,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 49,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.