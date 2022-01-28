Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Shares Up 1%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) shares shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 45,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 49,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

