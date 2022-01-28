JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $117.40

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 117.47 ($1.58), with a volume of 403550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.02.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

