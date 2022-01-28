JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $95.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

MRK opened at $80.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,760 shares of company stock valued at $64,676,766 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

