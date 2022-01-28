JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $429.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

