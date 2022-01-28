JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €23.60 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €23.60 ($26.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.50 ($25.57).

Shares of DEC stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €21.76 ($24.73). 74,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a one year high of €36.90 ($41.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

