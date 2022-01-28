JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $914,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

