Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JOSMF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Josemaria Resources has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.