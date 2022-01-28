Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-$10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.9-$100.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.70 billion.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

