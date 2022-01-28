Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 491,055 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

