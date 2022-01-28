John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,200. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

