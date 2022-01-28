Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scientific Games Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.
Scientific Games stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
