Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scientific Games Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.