Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South32 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOUHY. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

