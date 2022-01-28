Jefferies Financial Group Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 890

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

