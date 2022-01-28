Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legrand SA’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legrand in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

