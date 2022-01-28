Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $146.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 1 year low of $135.41 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

