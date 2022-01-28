Javier Ferrán Acquires 25,000 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.06) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,141.74).

On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,692 ($49.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,891.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.90 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,096.43 ($55.27).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.