Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 9,724 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx comprises approximately 10.2% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPRX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,306. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $678.10 million, a P/E ratio of 277.71 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

