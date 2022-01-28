Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Porch Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.47% of Porch Group worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,293. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,647 shares of company stock worth $3,070,505 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.