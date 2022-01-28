Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

DMTK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 3,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

