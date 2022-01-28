IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.