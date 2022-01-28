ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $701.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.80 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 4,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,488. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

