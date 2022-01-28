ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of ITOCHU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.93. 19,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

