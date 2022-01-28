Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in January

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

