iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 807,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,135,055 shares.The stock last traded at $190.14 and had previously closed at $191.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.98.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.