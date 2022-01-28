iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 98.7% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 118,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,044. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.676 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

