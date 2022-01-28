iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.40

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.40 and last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 775294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

