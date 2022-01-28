iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a growth of 70,460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

