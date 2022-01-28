iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF accounts for 1.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

