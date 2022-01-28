iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Increased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,760. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.