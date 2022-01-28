Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $380.07

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.07 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 369.50 ($4.99). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.99), with a volume of 1,905 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.78 million and a PE ratio of -39.00.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.