Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 63,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.