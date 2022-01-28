Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 63,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
