Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the average volume of 683 call options.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

